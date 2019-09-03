Lovelyz' Mijoo injures her ankle after slipping on stage

Lovelyz' Mijoo injured her ankle after slipping on stage.



Lovelyz were performing at 'The Show With 2019 Pohang K-Pop Concert' on September 1 KST, and unfortunately due to the rain, the stage got a bit slippery. During the group's performance of "Beautiful Days", Mijoo slipped and fell pretty hard on stage, and though she continued on with the performance, she was clearly in pain.



Towards the end of the performance, Mijoo showed tears as she tried to smile through her injury. It's suspected she injured the same ankle that she underwent treatment for in 2016.



Hopefully, Mijoo recovers soon.

