Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

5

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Lovelyz' Mijoo injures her ankle after slipping on stage

AKP STAFF

Lovelyz' Mijoo injured her ankle after slipping on stage.

Lovelyz were performing at 'The Show With 2019 Pohang K-Pop Concert' on September 1 KST, and unfortunately due to the rain, the stage got a bit slippery. During the group's performance of "Beautiful Days", Mijoo slipped and fell pretty hard on stage, and though she continued on with the performance, she was clearly in pain.

Towards the end of the performance, Mijoo showed tears as she tried to smile through her injury. It's suspected she injured the same ankle that she underwent treatment for in 2016.

Hopefully, Mijoo recovers soon. 

﻿﻿
  1. Lovelyz
  2. (Mijoo) Lee Mi Joo
3 2,927 Share 83% Upvoted

0

Ace_19162 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

I hope she recovers soon, and that the injury ain't that bad, get well soon Mijoo 💓

Share

0

eager_beaver987 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

She fell more on her butt than twisted her ankle - it would have been near difficult to complete the dance with an injured ankle - but that hurts too.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

CLC
CLC reveals more concept photos for 'Devil'
8 minutes ago   0   431
misc.
'Produce 101 Japan' reveals its 101 trainees
20 hours ago   16   29,497

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND