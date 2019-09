Seventeen has released new gorgeous teaser images for their upcoming album 'An Ode'.

The members are seen embodying sentimental vibes while posing in front of a light blue sky and meadow. They are wearing light outfits as they take on the rural scenery. The group previously came back with a darker image in their previous comeback, but are deciding to show the other side of their personalities as well in these photos.

Check the rest of the photos out below!