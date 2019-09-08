R&B project group PLT to head out on five-city U.S. tour this October

Planetarium Records' hip-hop/R&B project group PLT is heading on a U.S tour!

The U.S. leg of the 2019 'We Go Holic' Tour will begin in New Jersey on October 18 before moving onto Atlanta on October 20, Dallas on October 22, Los Angeles on October 23, and Chicago on October 26.

The locations were chosen through fans' request on global concert service MyMusicTaste. Through the same service, PLT performed through Europe at the beginning of this year, stopping in Russia, Spain, France, Germany, and England.

PLT first came onto the scene with mini albums 'Planetarium Case #1' and 'Case #2' in 2018. Their collaborative singles "Hocus Pocus" and "IGOHOLIC," among others, have garnered the label a huge amount of love and attention from overseas fans.

Meanwhile, the project group consists of Planetarium Records labelmates Villain, Moti, Jung Jin Woo, JUNE, and Gaho.

Check out the concert poster below!