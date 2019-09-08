Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

Fans laugh about how Wonho made a regular shirt into a 'sexy' one

MONBEBE are laughing at how Wonho wore a lace-up shirt in a 'sexy' way.

Every MONBEBE (and non-MONBEBE) knows how sexy Wonho can be both on and off stage, and fans found a perfect example with a recent outfit. Wonho wore the shirt with the lace as loose as possible without any shirt underneath. When a MONBEBE was told by a friend that the shirt is actually a lace-up shirt that isn't really meant to be 'sexy', she was confused - how could it not be?

Until she saw a photo of NCT's Lucas wearing the shirt. Lucas wore the lace as it was 'supposed' to be, laced up, and even had a shirt underneath. 

 
Which way do you like better?

dc222a473 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

I love you Wonho!

N00R4415 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago
Stop thirsting over his body omg. This is embarrassing. How about you stay writing about their music or concerts instead of speaking of them, especially Wonho, like they're pieces of meat🙄

