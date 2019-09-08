Fans laugh about how Wonho made a regular shirt into a 'sexy' one

MONBEBE are laughing at how Wonho wore a lace-up shirt in a 'sexy' way.

Every MONBEBE (and non-MONBEBE) knows how sexy Wonho can be both on and off stage, and fans found a perfect example with a recent outfit. Wonho wore the shirt with the lace as loose as possible without any shirt underneath. When a MONBEBE was told by a friend that the shirt is actually a lace-up shirt that isn't really meant to be 'sexy', she was confused - how could it not be?

Until she saw a photo of NCT's Lucas wearing the shirt. Lucas wore the lace as it was 'supposed' to be, laced up, and even had a shirt underneath.



Which way do you like better?