'Produce 101 Japan' reveals its 101 trainees

The official Twitter account of 'Produce 101 Japan' revealed its 101 trainees on its official site. Previously, it has been reported that the program already started filming and training its trainees in Paju, Korea. The upcoming program is being produced in partnership with CJ ENM and Japanese entertainment conglomerate Yoshimoto Kogyo. It will adapt the Korean version of Produce 101's regulations almost exactly, including the system of an idol group created by the nation's producers.

There are four Korean trainees, and the rest are Japanese. Check out profile pictures of 101 trainees below!