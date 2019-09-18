4

8

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

Netizens disapprove VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin)'s comments about BTS' Jin

AKP STAFF


Netizens are not very happy with what VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) had to say about BTS' Jin

On September 18, VIINI guested Mnet's 'TMI News'. He shared his anecdote with Jin, saying he is very close to him. While sharing his story, he said comments such as "I'm very close to Jin. But he always splits the check though he has a very successful career." "Last summer we had a meal together with Youngjae, and even then we did a rock-scissor-paper to decide who pays for the meal. I was like, I'm the youngest, why am I in the game?"  


Majority of netizens reacted "Why do you expect your friend to pay for your meal just because he is successful?", "He sounds super entitled.", "Stop trying to mooching off of others.", "I bet it was just for fun between friends and now he is making it sound weird." 

What are your thoughts on this? 

  1. Jin
  2. Kwon Hyun Bin
13 9,799 Share 33% Upvoted

10

guest_baby-635 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

well.. it's not so much that he has a "successful career" (more money) but JIN is the oldest... Korean culture ... oldest usually (and should) pay for the meals.

Share

5

Nameit45 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

Stop being so damn pressed people. Like a regular group of friends they just automatically will go after the person with the most money jokingly. Especially cause Jin is the oldest, it’s expected in the korean culture for him to just pay for his younger friends. It ain’t that deep. They have an friendship and know each other the best. Y’all weren’t there to be acting like he is sucking the money out of him or sum shit.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND