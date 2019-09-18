Netizens disapprove VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin)'s comments about BTS' Jin



Netizens are not very happy with what VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) had to say about BTS' Jin.

On September 18, VIINI guested Mnet's 'TMI News'. He shared his anecdote with Jin, saying he is very close to him. While sharing his story, he said comments such as "I'm very close to Jin. But he always splits the check though he has a very successful career." "Last summer we had a meal together with Youngjae, and even then we did a rock-scissor-paper to decide who pays for the meal. I was like, I'm the youngest, why am I in the game?"





Majority of netizens reacted "Why do you expect your friend to pay for your meal just because he is successful?", "He sounds super entitled.", "Stop trying to mooching off of others.", "I bet it was just for fun between friends and now he is making it sound weird."

What are your thoughts on this?