Netizens are shipping 'Queendom' friendships as photos of the contestants on a retreat surface

Most fans ship couples in the idol world, but it seems like many netizens are abuzz about idol friendships they want to see among the 'Queendom' contestants!

The contestants on the reality competition show recently went on a workshop retreat, and the adorable friendship photos has netizens looking forward to seeing which idols become friends!

Park Bom uploaded a lovely group shot with the caption: "Hwasa is being shy lol Queendom workshop~"

Netizens are eagerly commenting who they want to see become friends, stating:

"Aren't Seolhyun and Hwasa the same age? I can't imagine them being friends."

"Lovelyz and Oh My Girl are already close to begin with."

"This is very nice. I hope they all become close friends."

"I want MAMAMOO and Park Bom to become closer!"

Which friendship do you ship the most?