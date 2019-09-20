7

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

NCT's Chinese subunit WayV announce official fan club name!

NCT's Chinese subunit WayV have announced their official fan club name!

On September 20, the NCT subunit revealed they're recruiting for their official fan club and revealed their fandom name as WayZenNi

In related news, WayV's last release was their first mini album 'Take Off' this past May.

What do you think of WayV's fan club name?  

TaeBreeze539 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

I think the name is really cute! Especially since there was modem people that were thinking and saying wayV wasn’t apart of nct yet they are ❤️❤️❤️

pikachudoll39 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

I'm a WayZenNi😊😊

