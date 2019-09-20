NCT's Chinese subunit WayV announce official fan club name!

NCT's Chinese subunit WayV have announced their official fan club name!
On September 20, the NCT subunit revealed they're recruiting for their official fan club and revealed their fandom name as WayZenNi.
In related news, WayV's last release was their first mini album 'Take Off' this past May.
What do you think of WayV's fan club name?
