Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

EXID's Hani in talks to star as lead in upcoming web drama 'Blue Moon'

AKP STAFF

EXID's Hani is in talks to star in the upcoming web drama 'Blue Moon'.

On September 20, media outlets revealed Hani would be playing the lead in the new web drama produced by Playlist, the same company behind popular dramas like 'Dating Playlist' and 'Eighteen'. 'Blue Moon' will tell the story of a bartender at a speakeasy who gives advice to couples going through problems.  

If cast, Hani will be playing the role of head bartender Nana, who's popular with customers but sets solid boundaries. 

In related news, Hani parted ways with her agency Banana Culture Entertainment this past May.

