Jung Se Woon camps underneath the stars in moving teaser for 'DAY' mini album

Jung Se Woon has revealed the second moving teaser for his upcoming 'DAY' mini album.

After the first moving teaser under the sun, the singer-songwriter camps underneath the stars in the second moving teaser. Fans can expect the next teaser on September 22, while the full mini album will be out on October 2 KST.

Check out Jung Se Woon's 'DAY' teaser below! 

