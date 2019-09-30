ATEEZ share next mysterious teaser film for 'All To Action' comeback with member Yunho

ATEEZ's Yunho is up next in the group's ongoing video teaser series, following members Hongjoong and Seonghwa from the weekend.

In his individual video teaser, Yunho opts for a subdued mood as he lingers in front of a series of old-fashioned televisions. For their comeback this month with the release of their 1st full album 'Treasure EP.FIN: All To Action', ATEEZ will be returning with their signature, powerful image through their title track "Wonderland".

Containing a total of 11 all-new tracks, ATEEZ's 'Treasure EP.FIN: All To Action' drops this October 8 at 6 PM KST.

