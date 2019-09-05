SHINee's Taemin thanks Minho for sending coffee cart to cheer on Super M

SHINee's Taemin thanked Minho for sending him a coffee cart from the military.



Minho seems to be making sure to keep up with his SHINee members even after his enlistment this past April as he sent Taemin a coffee cart of support for the upcoming SM Entertainment group Super M. On September 5, Taemin showed his thanks by posting photos of the card on Instagram.



The images reveal banners that say, "Victory! Private Minho is sending his support to superstar Taemin," "Super M daebak," and "Maknae taem, show your stuff!"



In related news, Super M, including members SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, NCT's Taeyong, Mark, Ten, and Lucas, will promote simultaneously in Korea and the U.S once they debut later this October.

