Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

17

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

SHINee's Taemin thanks Minho for sending coffee cart to cheer on Super M

AKP STAFF

SHINee's Taemin thanked Minho for sending him a coffee cart from the military.

Minho seems to be making sure to keep up with his SHINee members even after his enlistment this past April as he sent Taemin a coffee cart of support for the upcoming SM Entertainment group Super M. On September 5, Taemin showed his thanks by posting photos of the card on Instagram.

The images reveal banners that say, "Victory! Private Minho is sending his support to superstar Taemin," "Super M daebak," and "Maknae taem, show your stuff!" 

In related news, Super M, including members SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, NCT's Taeyong, Mark, Ten, and Lucas, will promote simultaneously in Korea and the U.S once they debut later this October.

  1. SHINee
  2. Minho
  3. Taemin
2 1,484 Share 89% Upvoted

0

sandra2ne1black201 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

so beautiful friendship! 😍

Share

0

gabe0258 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

Isn't it 'maknae taem'?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Oh My Girl, Park Bom
Park Bom shocks Oh My Girl on 'Queendom'
16 minutes ago   0   2,014

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND