Luna has made her first Instagram update after her contract with SM Entertainment ended.

She is seen sporting a lovely smile and fresh make up look in a simple white tank top. Fans are glad to see her healthy and happy. It seems like she's filming for a new beauty show as the caption reads:

"Maybe it's because I'm which such lovable people on #beautytime, but filming makes me happy."





We wish Luna the best as she continues on with her career!