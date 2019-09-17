16

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Dara and Park Bom show off their cute friendship

2NE1 may not be together at the moment, but the friendships truly last forever.

Dara and Park Bom showed off their adorable friendship via a cute social media interaction that has fans' hearts melting. Park Bom is constantly staying busy through music promotions but made time to host a 'V Live' in which she covered Dara's song "In or Out" for a brief moment. 

Dara then reposted the tweet, remarking that Park Bom turned her song into an R&B song with her trademark vocals!

Which 2NE1 friendship is your favorite? 

