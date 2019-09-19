Kang Daniel sues netizens leaving malicious comments

Kang Daniel sued netizens who left malicious hate comments. On September 19, Konnect Entertainment has published the official statement about the steps it took for the legal actions against serious hate comments. Below is the full announcement.





"Hello, this is Konnect Entertainment.





First of all, we thank fans for being concerned and sending in reports since August. We are writing an official statement to update you on the process thus far. We have announced in this past August that we would take strict legal actions against rumors with the intent to defame our artist, Kang Daniel.





We have collected and selected particularly malicious comments based on our monitoring and your reported data and have finished filing those cases to the Seoul Gangnam Police District's Cyber Investigations Unit.





As we have announced, Konnect Entertainment will take strict measures against actions that spread false rumors and defame our artist's character. We will continue to actively monitor and receive tips so that we can protect both the artist and fans. We will keep you posted on the progress.

Thank you."

