9

4

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Seventeen's 'An Ode' sales near half a million just after three days on sale

AKP STAFF

Seventeen's new album is selling at an extremely fast rate, on its way to a new record.

On September 16, Seventeen released their 3rd album 'An Ode', their first full-length album since 2017. On the third day of its release at noon on Hanteo chart, the sales already neared half a million copies with more than 481,000 copies sold. This broke the sales record for their 6th mini 'You Made My Dawn' which had cumulative sales about 338,000 copies.

Seventeen will make their official live comeback stage on 'M! Countdown' in a couple of hours so make sure to tune in!

  1. Seventeen
2 2,431 Share 69% Upvoted

1

jaehaedae_seojeo11 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Seventeen Kings selling 481,382 album sales in 3 days only!!!

Share

0

Ewa_W40 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I'm really happy for them, they deserve it! :-)

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Kim Tae Hee, Rain
Kim Tae Hee and Rain just had their second child
5 hours ago   21   42,924
Kim Tae Hee, Rain
Kim Tae Hee and Rain just had their second child
5 hours ago   21   42,924

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND