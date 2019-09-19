Goo Hye Sun updates her Instagram for the first time in 2 weeks with a picture of her in a hospital

Goo Hye Sun updated her Instagram for the first time since September 3, with a picture of her in a hospital. She wrote in a caption, "I was hospitalized this summer but I'm still here. My book has arrived so I'm reading it. Stay healthy."

She later uploaded another post saying that she will be submitting her piece titled 'World without you is void' to Art Fair Singapore.

As previously reported, Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun made waves with their public divorce battle, and the actress's lawyer announced she'd be retiring from the entertainment industry.



