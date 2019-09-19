1

Goo Hye Sun updates her Instagram for the first time in 2 weeks with a picture of her in a hospital

Goo Hye Sun updated her Instagram for the first time since September 3, with a picture of her in a hospital. She wrote in a caption, "I was hospitalized this summer but I'm still here. My book has arrived so I'm reading it. Stay healthy."  

She later uploaded another post saying that she will be submitting her piece titled 'World without you is void' to Art Fair Singapore

As previously reported, Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun made waves with their public divorce battle, and the actress's lawyer announced she'd be retiring from the entertainment industry.

chukiddin154 pts 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

cringe

Aria1043 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

I hope people refrain from posting any nasty comments here. Yes, she was asking for it when she went public with her divorce and posted all those embarrassing thing but she has done absolutely nothing to harm you personally. Next time she posts something stupid, you can share your negative opinions there but this article doesn’t need it.

