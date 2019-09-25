4

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

K-Pop is the 7th most listened to genre in the world + Koreans are the best at buying music

AKP STAFF

It seems like K-pop is definitely a rising genre globally for fans to listen to!

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry has released its 2019 data on global listening, and K-pop is the 7th most popular genre of music in the world!

It has also been revealed that South Koreans are the best at buying music, with 44% of Korean survey respondents stating that they buy music (CD's, downloads, etc) over the past week. This is much larger than the global average, which is 26%.

Are you surprised by these numbers? 

0 1,039 Share 100% Upvoted
