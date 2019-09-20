JTBC's 'Let's Eat Dinner Together' under fire for making fun of Mnet's 'Produce X 101' voting controversy while X1 members appeared as guests

CAPTION: "Let's Eat Together is against manipulated broadcasts."

JTBC show 'Let's Eat Dinner Together' is under fire after some of the captions made fun at Mnet's voting manipulation controversy.

The guests of that day's episode consisted of X1's Kim Yo Han and Kim Wooseok. During their appearance, a caption appeared on the broadcast that stated: "Let's Eat Together is against manipulated broadcasts."

Fans have been calling this behavior rude given that the X1 members were guests. Comments also include netizens who find the overreaction to the caption funny.

"LOL this is absolutely hilarious."

"What did the X1 boys do wrong? They must have been hurt after seeing this."

"Refreshing"

"All the PDs these days are weird. Why is it necessary to say that?





What are your thoughts?