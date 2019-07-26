Former Mnet staff member comments on 'Produce X 101' voting manipulation controversy + says that the debut members were probably decided from the beginning

Mnet show 'Produce X 101' is currently under heavy fire after being accused of manipulating votes but it seems like the matter is growing more and more out of hand by the day. Furious fans are demanding the truth and a former staff member has revealed their insight on the situation, shocking netizens even more.

Former Mnet staff member stated:

"I think the votes were manipulated. There were incidences where this happened in the past." The former staff member also revealed that they think "they had an idea of which members were going to debut from the very beginning and started filming. No one questioned this practice within the show."

This controversy is not only involving the Produce shows but all the Mnet reality shows as well. Netizens are commenting their thoughts on online forums, saying:

"Now I'm doubting all survival programs."

"100% that the rankings were manipulated."

"You gathered all these desperate trainees to do this to them..."

"The editing made it obvious who was going to make it into the final line up."

"I felt this since watching Superstar K"





Mnet has apologized and stated that the rankings were not manipulated, but it seems like this issue will be revealed through the demands of the public.