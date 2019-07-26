Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

15

8

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Former Mnet staff member comments on 'Produce X 101' voting manipulation controversy + says that the debut members were probably decided from the beginning

AKP STAFF

Mnet show 'Produce X 101' is currently under heavy fire after being accused of manipulating votes but it seems like the matter is growing more and more out of hand by the day. Furious fans are demanding the truth and a former staff member has revealed their insight on the situation, shocking netizens even more. 

Former Mnet staff member stated:

"I think the votes were manipulated. There were incidences where this happened in the past." The former staff member also revealed that they think "they had an idea of which members were going to debut from the very beginning and started filming. No one questioned this practice within the show."

This controversy is not only involving the Produce shows but all the Mnet reality shows as well. Netizens are commenting their thoughts on online forums, saying: 

"Now I'm doubting all survival programs."

"100% that the rankings were manipulated."

"You gathered all these desperate trainees to do this to them..."

"The editing made it obvious who was going to make it into the final line up."

"I felt this since watching Superstar K"


Mnet has apologized and stated that the rankings were not manipulated, but it seems like this issue will be revealed through the demands of the public. 

  1. misc.
10 6,116 Share 65% Upvoted

13

hotmamajama399 pts 1 hour ago 3
1 hour ago

I kinda got that sense when Lee Kaeun didn't make it to the final line-up, especially when she never fell below 10 (I think) to suddenly not make it in the end. It was obvious they were going for a look and a theme, and Kaeun must have not fit. As much as these survival shows claim to be voter-based, they're still trying to make money since it's an all-profit business.

Share

3 more replies

5

mickeymichelleg212 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

As bad as it is, it's also not that bad. There have been many idols who were on the show and didn't make to the top but still had a better success story than some of the 101 idol winners. Also, I think it kind of make sense the show was rigged from the beginning probably not through the system its self but through the way they captured each idol. If the producer or the cameraman felt a certain idol was way more talented or had a better back story then, of course, they are going to keep cameras on them at all times. The people on the show have ears and eyes too and if they felt the audience might like a certain trainee more then they probably put more cameras their way. If they didn't do these they would have too much footage that is unusable.

However, I do think it did get out of hand especially these past two seasons. Produce 48 didn't do it for especially with the concept of Korea and Japanese trainee. Even though a lot of the Japanese trainees had already had experience in being an idol in Japan they did not compare to the Korean trainees. The Korean trainees were way more talented vocally and choreography wise (of course I took in consideration of the language barriers.). Do I think there was great Japanese idol/trainees on the show? Yes. But I felt there was more Korean trainees deserve more screen time and could have won. But they didn't because mnet had to make sure they were some interesting Japanese trainee on the show. Now we have this show that went even the extra step to make sure certain trainees no matter if they lost publicly win.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND