Super Junior unveil special concert film featuring remake track 'Show' from 'Super Show 7'!

Super Junior have unveiled a very special concert film ahead of their comeback!

The special concert film contains footage of Super Junior and their fans during 'Super Show 7' and 'Super Show 7S', accompanied by the group's upcoming remake track "Show" in the background. Originally sung by Kim Won Joon in 1996, "Show" will be remade with the voices of the Super Junior members as one of the tracks in their 9th full album 'Time Slip', set for release this October 14 at 6 PM KST. Fans can look forward to Super Junior's first ever live performance of "Show" during 'Super Show 8', coming this October 12-13.

Meanwhile, Super Junior also recently premiered season 3 of their web reality series 'SJ Returns' back on September 9. Look forward to even more surprises leading up to Super Junior's comeback, coming soon!

