Individual performance clips revealed for 10 trainees from Mnet's 'World Klass'

Individual performance clips have been revealed for ten 'World Klass' trainees

Have you been keeping up with all the trainees for Mnet's new survival program? Out of the twenty trainees that will be compete on the show, only ten will remain as the final line-up for a new global boy group, TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra).

Ahead of the show's official premiere, Mnet has revealed individual performance clips of ten trainees on September 16. From singing and rapping to dancing, these performances showcase a variety of their individual charms. Watch all ten clips below and tell us which one is your favorite!

Mnet's 'World Klass' premieres this coming October via Mnet and 'V Live'.