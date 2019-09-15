7

3

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Individual performance clips revealed for 10 trainees from Mnet's 'World Klass'

AKP STAFF

Individual performance clips have been revealed for ten 'World Klass' trainees

Have you been keeping up with all the trainees for Mnet's new survival program? Out of the twenty trainees that will be compete on the show, only ten will remain as the final line-up for a new global boy group, TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra)

Ahead of the show's official premiere, Mnet has revealed individual performance clips of ten trainees on September 16. From singing and rapping to dancing, these performances showcase a variety of their individual charms. Watch all ten clips below and tell us which one is your favorite!

Mnet's 'World Klass' premieres this coming October via Mnet and 'V Live'

  1. misc.
  2. WORLD KLASS
1 579 Share 70% Upvoted

0

soum4,006 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

The dance line was good and the rap line too my favorites would be Jung Sang and J.You. They got my attention and I like their flow the most 👌Maybe it's just me but I thought the vocal team was kinda weak, but I guess that means they can grow on the survival show 🧐 I guess I have another survival show to see 😆

Share
BTS, V, Jungkook, Jimin
BTS Maknae Line teasing fans with their tweets
17 hours ago   9   58,528

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND