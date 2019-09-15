Saturday power walk their way into MV teaser for 'Bbyong'

Saturday has released their official MV teaser!

On September 16, this 5-member girl group dropped the teaser for "Bbyong", the title song of the 3rd single album 'IKYK'. Power-walking to the catchy beats, the girls rock the neon color scheme and strut through the rooftop parking lot at night. The Korean onomatopoeia 'bbyong' refers to the sound that the arrow makes when launched, often associated with the Cupid's arrow for love.

Stay tuned for the full release of Saturday's 'IKYK' on September 19!