Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

Former B.A.P member Daehyun announces his official solo fanclub name

On September 6, former B.A.P member Daehyun greeted fans for the first time in a while via 'V Live'!

During this broadcast, Daehyun revealed a few nominees for his official solo fanclub name, sent in by his fans! Among the many submissions, the top 2 nominees came down to 'Daily' and 'IY'. After debating for a moment, Daehyun ultimately chose 'IY', which means "You're irreplaceable because you're too rare and valuable to switch with anything else". The word is also pronounced "ah-ee" ("아이"), signifying that just as Daehyun grew from his days in B.A.P to a solo artist, his fans have also grown from "B.A.B.Y" to "IY" or "child".

Finally, Daehyun also hinted at a solo comeback by the end of the year, sharing that he's currently busy working on new music. 

