Former B.A.P member Daehyun announces his official solo fanclub name

On September 6, former B.A.P member Daehyun greeted fans for the first time in a while via 'V Live'!



During this broadcast, Daehyun revealed a few nominees for his official solo fanclub name, sent in by his fans! Among the many submissions, the top 2 nominees came down to 'Daily' and 'IY'. After debating for a moment, Daehyun ultimately chose 'IY', which means "You're irreplaceable because you're too rare and valuable to switch with anything else". The word is also pronounced "ah-ee" ("아이"), signifying that just as Daehyun grew from his days in B.A.P to a solo artist, his fans have also grown from "B.A.B.Y" to "IY" or "child".

Finally, Daehyun also hinted at a solo comeback by the end of the year, sharing that he's currently busy working on new music.

