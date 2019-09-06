GFriend to return in Japan with 1st full album 'Fallin' Light'

GFriend will be releasing their 1st full album in Japan this November!

Set for release physically this coming November 13, GFriend's 1st full album 'Fallin' Light' will be available in two unique versions - a first press limited edition and a normal edition. The girls have yet to reveal any additional information on the upcoming album like a tracklist or concept photos, so you'll have to stay tuned for updates!

In light of the release of 'Fallin' Light' GFriend will also be greeting fans at their '2019 GFriend Asia Tour - Go Go GFriend!' in Yokohama on November 17.

