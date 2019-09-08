Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by jennywill 2 hours ago

Netizens are shocked at how different 'Produce X 101' and 'Sky Castle's Lee Eugene looks now

Netizens are shocked at what Lee Eugene looks like now.

The child actor, born in 2004, had rose to the public eye through the drama 'Sky Castle' and on 'Produce X 101'. On both s shows, he had chubby cheeks, but it looks like he's lost all of his baby fat in a matter of just a few months. Netizens can't get over how he looks now, commenting, "How can someone change so much?" and "This is the biggest shock of 2019".

It isn't too surprising, because boys his age can lose weight very quickly during puberty. Still, could you have predicted that he would look like this in a course of just 2-3 months?


DelightGalaxy394 50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago

they didnt undertadnd he got a plastic surgery? it is obvioys. eyes and jaw.

he looked ordinery before.

he looks like an idol now.

isnt he tho too young ? like 15 or smth? girls and boys in that age they still growning...they are in puberty ....


idk...

letsthinkaboutit5 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

If I'm not mistaken he's been taking dancing lessons from/with Baek Jin after Produce X 101... so maybe that's why?
https://www.instagram.com/p/B0...



