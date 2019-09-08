Netizens are shocked at how different 'Produce X 101' and 'Sky Castle's Lee Eugene looks now

Netizens are shocked at what Lee Eugene looks like now.

The child actor, born in 2004, had rose to the public eye through the drama 'Sky Castle' and on 'Produce X 101'. On both s shows, he had chubby cheeks, but it looks like he's lost all of his baby fat in a matter of just a few months. Netizens can't get over how he looks now, commenting, "How can someone change so much?" and "This is the biggest shock of 2019".

언급미안 근데 사람이 이렇게 달라질수잇는거냐 pic.twitter.com/3230Fi3mTI — 맞팔해😠😠열정녀 면 〠 (@MV__030) September 7, 2019

It isn't too surprising, because boys his age can lose weight very quickly during puberty. Still, could you have predicted that he would look like this in a course of just 2-3 months?





