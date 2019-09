Fans are gonna love Wanna One member/actor Park Ji Hoon's totally sweet, fruity official colors!

Park Ji Hoon's official colors to represent him as well as his fan club are: spring bouquet, lemon tonic, and peach pink! According to Park Ji Hoon's SNS, the artist will be releasing his official light stick for his fans as well, very soon!

What do you think of the fruity combination of colors to represent Park Ji Hoon?