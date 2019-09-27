5

ATEEZ's Wooyoung & Jongho demonstrate how much they've matured in their 'All To Action' teaser photos

ATEEZ's maknae line members Wooyoung and Jongho have demonstrated clearly how much they've matured since their debut, in their regal individual teaser photos!

Suited up neatly in their black, military-style uniforms as well as the group's mysterious face veils for this comeback concept, Wooyoung and Jongho bring out their masculine charisma to the max. 

After another set of teaser photos set for release later today, ATEEZ will be continuing their comeback teaser promotions throughout next week until the release of their 1st full album 'Treasure EP.FIN: All To Action' on October 8 at 6 PM KST!

