Big Hit Entertainment warns against unauthorized use of BTS and artist imagery

According to a statement by Big Hit Entertainment on September 24, there have been a number of publications using BTS's images and claiming the use has been authorized by the label. The agency stated,"There has been a recent rise in the number of publications that make use of BTS imagery, trademarks, and other materials."



They also warned fans, "Please exercise caution in ensuring that you are not harmed by any attempts to commercialize these books and other publications."

Big Hit Entertainment previously took strong legal action against MGM Media for violating BTS's portrait rights.



