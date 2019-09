Big Hit Entertainment revealed that BTS' break is over.

The boys were at the airport earlier today morning, back from their month-long time off that started on August 12th. Today, they came back to work, and headed straight to the Incheon International Airport to head to their overseas schedules.

The boys are next scheduled to continue their 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour in Saudi Arabia on October 11th, followed by their Seoul shows on October 26th, 27th, and 29th.