OUI Entertainment releases first profile photos of 'Produce X 101's Kang Seok Hwa since signing to the agency

OUI Entertainment has officially released former 'Produce X 101' contestant Kang Seok Hwa's profile photos!

On September 2 KST, the agency dropped three new photos of the trainee through their official social media accounts. In the images, he boasts a casual, cool image with brightly colored outfits and chestnut brown hair.

Kang Seok Hwa won the hearts of fans on both the 'YG Treasure Box' and 'Produce X 101' survival programs. Known for his smooth R&B vocals, he signed to three agencies in the past before finally settling in with OUI Entertainment last month, where he joins solo artist Kim Dong Han and X1's Kim Yo Han.

Stay tuned for more news about Kang Seok Hwa's future activities, and check out his profile photos below!