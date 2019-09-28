ATEEZ drop their tracklist for their comeback album 'All to Action'

5

ATEEZ has released their tracklist for 'All to Action'.

The boys debuted with 'Treasure Ep. 1: All to Zero', continued with 'Treasure Ep. 2: Zero to One', and then most recently had their 'Treasure Ep. 3: One to All'. They'll be closing up the Treasure series with 'Treasure Ep. Fin: All to Action'. The album will include 11 songs, including "End of the Beginning", "Wonderland", "Dazzling Light", "Fog", "Precious (Overture)", "WIN", "If Without You", "Thank U", "Sunrise", "Walking", and "Beginning of the End".

The boys will be back with 'All to Action' on October 8th at 6PM KST.


alisaaa37 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Please support ATEEZ this comeback!! 🙌

2

whenjunhui125 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

i love eden

i love the songs he writes for ateez

ateez songs all sound so good

