Amber unveils a video teaser for her first solo album 'X'

Amber has just dropped a video teaser for her title song 'Hands Behind My Back'. The now solo artist's upcoming album 'X' is set for release on September 20 at 12 PM EDT.
Are you excited for her first solo album? Check out the video below!
8
2
Amber has just dropped a video teaser for her title song 'Hands Behind My Back'. The now solo artist's upcoming album 'X' is set for release on September 20 at 12 PM EDT.
Are you excited for her first solo album? Check out the video below!
Log in to comment