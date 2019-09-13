Actress Han Bo Reum tells the unexpected story behind her many hobbies

Actress Han Bo Reum told the unexpected story behind her many hobbies.



On the September 13th premiere of SBS's 'Craftsman', Han Bo Reum revealed she made her acting debut later than planned. She expressed, "I debuted late at 25 years old. I experienced a lot of stress, and I suffered from alopecia. Alcohol didn't heal me at all. When I realized that alcohol wasn't the way to relieve my stress, I started getting into a lot of hobbies. My mood began to improve with each hobby I did."



She revealed she did everything from pet grooming, which she's certified in, flower arrangement, calligraphy, scuba diving, free diving, and longboarding, and on the show, she tried her hand at creating a diorama.



SBS's 'Craftsman' is a reality variety show that follows talented celebrities as they delve into new projects.