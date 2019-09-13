Baek Ye Rin announces her leave from JYP Entertainment

Baek Ye Rin has announced her leave from JYP Entertainment.



On September 13, Baek Ye Rin announced she's parting ways with her label of 7 years, JYP Entertainment. She wrote the following on Instagram:





"Hello, this is Yerin!

The weather has suddenly become cold. Are you doing well?



I'm sad to say my contract with JYP comes to an end on the 14th.



I've worked hard as I spent the last 12 years at JYP since I was an elementary school student until now. I've received amazing and precious opportunities as gifts, and even now, I've been taught and gifted a lot to become who I am today though I'm still lacking.

I sincerely thank the agency head, who made an effort for me for so long and acted like my parent, teacher, and caretaker, producer J.Y. Park (he and I both decided we'd be each other's best friends now), and everyone at JYP.



I'm also starting my own independent label with help from those around me! I'm a bit regretful and sad as we've spent such a long time together, and I'm scared to start something on my own. However, I want to gain strength and release a lot of good music!



I'll become a Yerin who'll show a better image of myself in the future.

I'm always thankful for your support and love!"





In related news, Baek Ye Rin's fellow 15& member Park Ji Min told fans she did not renew her contract with JYP Entertainment this past August.