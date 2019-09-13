10

Baek Ye Rin announces her leave from JYP Entertainment

Baek Ye Rin has announced her leave from JYP Entertainment.

On September 13, Baek Ye Rin announced she's parting ways with her label of 7 years, JYP Entertainment. She wrote the following on Instagram:

"Hello, this is Yerin!
The weather has suddenly become cold. Are you doing well?

I'm sad to say my contract with JYP comes to an end on the 14th.

I've worked hard as I spent the last 12 years at JYP since I was an elementary school student until now. I've received amazing and precious opportunities as gifts, and even now, I've been taught and gifted a lot to become who I am today though I'm still lacking.
I sincerely thank the agency head, who made an effort for me for so long and acted like my parent, teacher, and caretaker, producer J.Y. Park (he and I both decided we'd be each other's best friends now), and everyone at JYP. 

I'm also starting my own independent label with help from those around me! I'm a bit regretful and sad as we've spent such a long time together, and I'm scared to start something on my own. However, I want to gain strength and release a lot of good music!

I'll become a Yerin who'll show a better image of myself in the future.
I'm always thankful for your support and love!"



In related news, Baek Ye Rin's fellow 15& member Park Ji Min told fans she did not renew her contract with JYP Entertainment this past August. 

안녕하세요 예린이에요! 갑자기 날씨가 많이 추워졌는데 잘 지내고 계시나요? ⠀ 아쉽게도 저는 이번 14일을 기점으로 JYP와 계약이 끝나게 되었습니다. ⠀ 초등학생 때부터 지금까지 12년이라는 긴 시간을 JYP에서 보내며 열심히 달려왔습니다. 지금까지 멋지고 소중한 기회들을 선물 받았고, 지금도 부족하지만 저라는 사람이 되기까지 많은 것들을 가르쳐주셨으며, 선물해주셨습니다. 때로는 부모님처럼, 때로는 선생님과 보호자의 역할로 저와 오랜 시간 함께 노력해주신 사장님, 이제는 서로 베프가 되기로 한 박진영 피디님, JYP 내 모든 분들께 정말 감사드립니다. ⠀ 그리고 저는 주변의 도움을 받아 독립 레이블을 시작해보려 합니다! 오랜 시간을 함께 하여서 섭섭하고 아쉬운 마음도 들고, 혼자 무언가를 한다는 게 겁이 나기도 하지만, 힘내서 좋은 것들 많이 들려 드리고 싶어요! ⠀ ⠀ 앞으로도 더 좋은 모습 보여드릴 수 있는 예린 될게요😌 보내주시는 응원과 사랑 늘 감사합니다!

they drop jimin so quicly but they spend all this time beging yerin to renew with them bc her last album was so successful just like they did to suzy

Her last album was terrific. She's been my favorite S.Korean singer since I watched her do her cover of Rains' "I do". She has a good head on her shoulders and seems to know what she wants. When I see singers who write their own songs, I don't expect too much, but with Yerin, I look forward to it. She has become an excellent writer and I was proud when Joy of Red velvet chose her tune to sing on Yu Huiyeols' 'Sketchbook'. I wish her only the very best.....

