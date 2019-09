AB6IX have revealed their group teaser images for '6IXENSE'!



After leader Lim Young Min, Park Woo Jin, Lee Dae Hwi, Kim Dong Hyun, and Jeon Woong's individual teaser images, AB6IX have revealed teasers in black and white suits as well as more relaxed fit.



AB6IX's comeback album '6IXENSE' is set for release on October 7. Stay tuned for more teasers until then!