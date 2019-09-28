34

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

ATEEZ's Wooyoung & Jongho are cool, sexy in 'All To Action' teaser images

ATEEZ's Wooyoung and Jongho are next up in teaser images for their upcoming album 'All To Action'.

In contrast with their mysterious, military concept, Wooyoung and Jongho are sexy, cool with a bad boy next door vibe. 

ATEEZ's 1st full album 'Teasure Ep. Fin: All to Action' is dropping on October 8 at 6 PM KST! Stay tuned for updates.

itaih95 pts 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

So hot~

0

djooo6 pts 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago
Wow! Seriously handsome

