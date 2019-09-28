ATEEZ's Wooyoung & Jongho are cool, sexy in 'All To Action' teaser images

ATEEZ's Wooyoung and Jongho are next up in teaser images for their upcoming album 'All To Action'.



In contrast with their mysterious, military concept, Wooyoung and Jongho are sexy, cool with a bad boy next door vibe.



ATEEZ's 1st full album 'Teasure Ep. Fin: All to Action' is dropping on October 8 at 6 PM KST! Stay tuned for updates.

