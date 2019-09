AB6IX's Jeon Woong is the latest member to be featured in '6IXENSE' teaser images!



Jeon Woong takes on 4 different sexy, fierce looks after leader Lim Young Min, Park Woo Jin, Lee Dae Hwi, and Kim Dong Hyun.

AB6IX's comeback album '6IXENSE' is set for release on October 7. Stay tuned for more teasers until then!