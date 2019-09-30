1

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

AB6IX rock all-white looks in cover artwork for comeback album '6IXSENSE'

AB6IX is only a week away from making their first comeback since debut!

On September 30 KST, the group teased fans with their first look at the new album's cover artwork, which features all five members posed in contrasting all-white fashion. The mostly monochrome image is accented by neon orange patterns that resemble the group's official logo deconstructed. 

Meanwhile, '6IXSENSE' is the group's very first full-length album. It is set for release on October 7 KST.

Check out the album art below!

