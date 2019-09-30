35

ATEEZ's Seonghwa discovers mysterious passageway in individual video teaser for 'Treasure Ep. Fin' comeback

AKP STAFF

ATEEZ has dropped an individual concept video teaser for member Seonghwa!

In the video, which was released by KQ Entertainment on September 30 SKT, Seonghwa is seen discovering a tunnel, seemingly unsure of where it goes and yet curious to explore it. He eventually decides to crawl into it, but where the tunnel ends up leading him to ends up not being revealed.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ's latest album 'Treasure Ep. Fin: All To Action' is set for release on October 8 KST.

Check out Seonghwa's full teaser above!

ATINY_ATEEZ9 pts 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

So handsome

ATEEZ fighting! 👑

dancingbella231,412 pts 15 hours ago 0
15 hours ago

im so excited!!

