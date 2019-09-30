A woman arrested for vandalizing Comfort Women memorial in California





A 65-year old woman named Jackie Rita Williams has been arrested for defacing and vandalizing a Comfort Women memorial statue located in Glendale, California.

She is currently arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism. The footage of her defacing the memorial shows her knocking over plants as well as drawing on the statue. She is also seen drawing on the statues face using a permanent marker and setting a pot on the statue's head.

Her actions may also be connected to other actions of vandalism around the city according to authorities. A motive is yet to be announced but has grown as a larger issue to the point where major Korean news outlets are also reporting on the incident.



﻿ ﻿ COMFORT WOMEN STATUE IN GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA

