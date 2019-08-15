Yoo Ah In wears all black contact lenses for the cover of 'Dazed and Confused'

Actor Yoo Ah In is definitely not a stranger to taking on some unconventional looks, and his decision to wear black contact lenses for the latest cover of 'Dazed and Confused' is definitely representative of his unique sense of self.

The actor definitely looks like an alien solider with his short blue hair and brown trench coat. He definitely has a unique aesthetic going on that many netizens have raised eyebrows over.

Yoo Ah In has been the center of negative public opinion for a while now, and people are bound to say something about his recent cover as well. What do you think?