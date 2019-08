X1 has revealed the concept photos for Kim Yo Han.

As they gear up for their official debut, this final line-up group from 'Produce X 101' has revealed the teaser images for Kim Yo Han. After unveiling the images for Kim Woo Seok yesterday, the group shared the two photos with the same consistent concept -- casual and formal.

Which style of photo do you prefer on Kim Yo Han? Stay tuned for X1's debut with 'Emergency: Quantum Leap' on August 27!