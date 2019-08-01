Watch Performances from the '2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards'!

The '2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards' were held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul on August 1.
The 'Genie Music Awards' have partnered up with Mnet's digital studio M2 for the 'M2 MGMA' awards, which recognizes performers by online voting, digital sales, judge scores, and social media interest. Winners were selected from artists who released music from July 1 of 2018 to June 19 of this year.
Check out the winners here, and watch the performances below!
Opening
Kim Chung Ha
VERIVERY
Nature, BVNDIT, VERIVERY
TXT
DAY6
AB6IX
Paul Kim
ITZY
Cosmic Girls
Pentagon
Kim Jae Hwan
Paul Kim
IZ*ONE
MAMAMOO
Solji, Sandeul
TWICE
