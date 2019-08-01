Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Watch Performances from the '2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards'!

AKP STAFF

The '2019 M2 X Genie Music Awards' were held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul on August 1.

The 'Genie Music Awards' have partnered up with Mnet's digital studio M2 for the 'M2 MGMA' awards, which recognizes performers by online voting, digital sales, judge scores, and social media interest. Winners were selected from artists who released music from July 1 of 2018 to June 19 of this year.

Check out the winners here, and watch the performances below!

Opening


Kim Chung Ha


VERIVERY


Nature, BVNDIT, VERIVERY


TXT


DAY6


AB6IX


Paul Kim


ITZY


Cosmic Girls


Pentagon


Kim Jae Hwan


Paul Kim


IZ*ONE


MAMAMOO


Solji, Sandeul


TWICE

DisplayName9751,514 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Mamamoo slayed 😍 their live vocals are amazing

