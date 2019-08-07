Ahn Jae Hyun cast in upcoming MBC drama 'People With Flaws'

Actor Ahn Jae Hyun has been cast in the upcoming MBC drama 'People With Flaws'.



'People with Flaws' is a romance drama centering around a woman who has a fear of beautiful men and a man who's obsessed with his own looks. Ahn Jae Hyun has been case as the visual-obsessed Lee Kang Woo, who seems incredibly confident but is actually dealing with a traumatic past.



Fans are excited for Ahn Jae Hyun's next project following popular dramas like 'My Love from the Star', 'You're All Surrounded', 'Blood', 'Cinderella with Four Knights', 'Reunited Worlds', and 'Beauty Inside'.



'People with Flaws' is expected to premiere in November. Stay tuned for updates!