News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

VICTON's Byungchan to return from hiatus on 'TMI News'

VICTON's Byungchan is resuming his activities on 'TMI News'.

On August 14, reports revealed Byungchan is filming for the Mnet variety show, and VICTON's label Play M Entertainment confirmed, "It's true Choi Byung Chan is appearing on Mnet's 'TMI News'."

Though he was originally a competitor on 'Produce x 101', Byungchan left the show this past July because of health concerns. On this, his agency stated, "He focused on treatment during his hiatus, and his condition has improved a lot."

Rodlyne_Cornet65 pts 36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago

So happy to hear this! Hope victon makes a comeback soon

