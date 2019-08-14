Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

0

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Simon D throw money up in 'DAx4' MV

AKP STAFF

Simon D has dropped his music video for "DAx4".

In the MV, the AOMG rapper performs for the camera and throws money up in the air in a black van. "DAx4" refers to the chorus of the track about being able to take on everything that comes at you.

Watch Simon D's "DAx4" MV above, and make sure to turn on the English captions!

  1. Simon D
  2. DAX4
0 456 Share Be the first to vote
Simon D
Simon D throw money up in 'DAx4' MV
1 hour ago   0   455
AOA, Jimin
AOA's Jimin surprises fans with new hairstyle
23 hours ago   24   19,044

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND