Simon D has dropped his music video for "DAx4".
In the MV, the AOMG rapper performs for the camera and throws money up in the air in a black van. "DAx4" refers to the chorus of the track about being able to take on everything that comes at you.
Watch Simon D's "DAx4" MV above, and make sure to turn on the English captions!
Posted by1 hour ago
Simon D throw money up in 'DAx4' MV
