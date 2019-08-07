Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

103

73

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 18 hours ago

#ThreeYearsWithBLACKPINK trending worldwide + Jennie opens up her private Instagram account to fans

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK has only been in the Korean entertainment for three years, but they have achieved a massive amount of success as international superstars. 

The group is celebrating their third anniversary and uploaded a post on Instagram thanking fans for their support. The members have made posts on their individual Instagrams as well. 

View this post on Instagram

3주년 축하해요 블링크✨⁣ 블링크와 함께한 1,096일 매 순간이 덕분에 너무나도 행복했고, 감동이었어요. 블링크의 밝은 빛으로 저희의 한 걸음 한 걸음을 밝혀줘서 고마워요. 감사하다는 말로 다 표현하기 어렵지만 항상 고맙고 또 고맙습니다🙏 우리 앞으로도 더 많은 날들을 같이 또 함께, 행복한 추억 만들어 나가요! 사랑해 블링크❣️곧 만나요!! ⁣ ⁣ Happy 3rd Anniversary BLINKs✨⁣ The past 1,096 days with you guys were truly a blessing and each and every moment was so very special! BLINKs, you guys lightened up every step of our journey with all your bright souls and we cannot thank you guys enough⁣ 🙏 Let's make many more great memories in our many more days to come! Love you BLINKs❣️See you soon!! ⁣ ⁣ #BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 #20190808 #3YEARSWITHBLINKS #3주년 #YG

A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

저희 3살됬어요!! 생일축하해요 우리 블핑이들~ 멤버들 너무 사랑하고 대견하고 앞으로 힘내서 이대로만 우리 꿈 하나하나 이뤄나가요! 연습생때부터 이렇게 블랙핑크가 3살이 될때까지 너무 고생많았구 앞으로 화이팅했으면 좋겠어요 ♥️ 많이 사랑해 블핑! 빠이팅! My loves it is our 3rd anniversary today. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BLACKPINK we're finally 3! I am so proud of each and every one of us for fighting through every moment whether it was a good one or a bad one. We've stayed strong, all four of us, through our trainee days and the three years as Blackpink. I am so grateful for that. Let's all reach for our goals and achieve it one by one just as we're doing right now. And thank you to everyone who has been involved in making us who we are today. That includes our Blinks. We love you terribly and I hope we can give back all the love u guys have shown us before we die!!! hahaha anyway HAPPY BIRTHDAY BP 💋

A post shared by ROSÉ (@roses_are_rosie) on

The hashtag #ThreeYearsWithBLACKPINK is also trending #1 worldwide on Twitter as BLINKs congratulate the girls for their achievements so far in their careers. It also seems like Jennie has opened her private Instagram account to her fans to celebrate this moment by including the username in her Instagram bio.

Congratulations again to BLACKPINK!

  1. BLACKPINK
45 53,443 Share 59% Upvoted

22

Gold_Chilli205 pts 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago

Happy Birthday Ladies 😇🥳🎈🎊 and wishing you many many more. 😁

I cannot believe it’s been 3 years already.

Share

14

83degrees318 pts 17 hours ago 4
17 hours ago

Kpop fans have made it hard to enjoy kpop time and time again. When you see people you admire being attacked, you want nothing more to protect them. Even when you see groups and idols you don't Stan, you defend them. Kpop is an industry with a culture I can't say I fully support. I've had so many regrets since getting into it in December. The toxicity, the negativity, the hate and more importantly, the idea that idols are procelain dolls before they are human. I have pledged to walk away again and again because I couldn't handle the fans. I can't handle the industry in South Korea that mountain of pressure a that even a dung beetle couldn't even carry.


But as much as I find myself regretting kpop, I'm always reminded by the idols why I have this light in life. They make me so unexpectedly happy. I can be so angry but once I turn on their music I realize I am so fortunate to have this passion in my life. A passion to love them undoubtedly. I don't know what my life would be like had I not gotten into kpop, but I know it would have lacked [something].


So thank you, Blackpink. Alllllll of the slack you get and you're one of the reasons why all I need is a pair of headphones to find solitude. You are your counterparts are what I will, unequivocally, support until I am no longer capable. Without kpop, without Blackpink, or Winner or BTS or even groups I listen to casually, I'd be bored, uninspired and without anything to enjoy. I hope that Blackpink understands that while they have mountains of haters, they have people who love them without fault. Who respect them and who are beyond grateful for them. I truly believe I would be less happy without them.


Happy 3rd Anniversary, Pink Punk 😂 I cannot believe you've been out three years and barely have two albums. But what I can believe is that in your heart of hearts, you want to give us more and will work hard until you can. And I wait fervently for that day 🖤💗

Share

4 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

UP10TION
UP10TION reveal starry schedule for comeback!
17 minutes ago   0   635
SHINee, Taemin
SHINee's Taemin drops 'Famous' performance MV
31 minutes ago   1   606
The Rose
The Rose go on a search in 'Red' MV teaser
33 minutes ago   0   319

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND