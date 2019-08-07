ThreeYearsWithBLACKPINK trending worldwide + Jennie opens up her private Instagram account to fans

BLACKPINK has only been in the Korean entertainment for three years, but they have achieved a massive amount of success as international superstars.

The group is celebrating their third anniversary and uploaded a post on Instagram thanking fans for their support. The members have made posts on their individual Instagrams as well.

The hashtag #ThreeYearsWithBLACKPINK is also trending #1 worldwide on Twitter as BLINKs congratulate the girls for their achievements so far in their careers. It also seems like Jennie has opened her private Instagram account to her fans to celebrate this moment by including the username in her Instagram bio.

JENNIE OPENED HER PRIVATE INSTAGRAM FOR US OMFG #ThreeYearsWithBLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/QHdAchJ2X2 — ً (@jenniesvoice) August 7, 2019

Congratulations again to BLACKPINK!