Seventeen's S.Coups is celebrating his birthday today and fans are congratulating him on social media.

The hashtags #BestLeaderCOUPSday and #여름은_장마철_생일은_최승철 (Summer is Rain, Birthday Choi Seung Cheol) are trending worldwide as CARATS celebrate. S.Coups has also released a thank you statement to fans, saying he will read all the posts made to celebrate his birthday.

[SCOUPS]

190808 -00:04 KST-



➸ :)



Thank you Carats

I will make sure that I see all of the birthday wishes

Sincerely, thank you so so much@pledis_17#여름은_장마철_생일은_최승철#BestLeaderCOUPSday #Happy_SCOUPS_Day pic.twitter.com/zz1CnTbZUi — SEVENTEEN FANCAFE (@SVT_Fancafe) August 7, 2019

We hope S.Coups has a wonderful birthday!