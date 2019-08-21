Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss

Super Junior's Heechul & his mother will be joining the fixed cast of 'My Little Old Boy'

According to SBS, a new "ugly duckling son" will be joining the cast of 'My Little Old Boy' starting this weekend - a celebrity nicknamed "the celeb of the celebs"!

The star is none other than Super Junior's Heechul, a 2nd-generation idol who is often mistaken for much younger than his age of 37! In addition, Heechul's mother will be making her broadcast appearance for the first time ever as a new mother panelist at the 'My Little Old Boy' studio. Reportedly, Heechul's mother initially denied that her son was an "ugly duckling child", but as she continued watching his single life through the screen, she couldn't hold back her shock as she asked, "Is that what he called 'living like a celebrity'?" 

Make sure to catch Heechul and his mother's first story on 'My Little Old Boy' this August 25 at 9:05 PM KST!

OMG! I CAN'T WAIT!!! Heechul and his dorky side.

Thank God for this!

